WATCH: Dramatic video shows plane slide off runway at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport due to icy conditions

CHICAGO (WGN) — A plane slid off a runway Monday morning at O’Hare International Airport.

The incident was reported around 8 a.m.

According to American Airlines, American Eagle flight 4125 slid off the runway due to icy conditions. All 38 passengers and three crew members were removed from the aircraft and transported safely back to the terminal.

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed no one was injured and that the situation is secured.

Dramatic video provided by Joseph Lian, who was inside the plane during the incident, captured the plane skidding off the runway before coming to a complete stop.

No further information was provided at this time.

Snowy weather has canceled hundreds of flights at Chicago’s airports.