Washington State Lawmaker Labeled “Domestic Terrorist”

Investigation ordered by Washington State House of Representative leaders determined Representative Matt Shea took active part in three anti-government standoffs.

(KHQ) An independent investigation into the activities of Washington’s State Representative Matt Shea has found evidence of domestic terrorism, intimidation and counterintelligence.

The investigation was ordered by Washington State House of Representative leaders to determine if Shea pursued, or condoned, political violence, and looked into how Shea used fear, radicalization and force to gain political power.

The report identifies three main conflicts and eight findings related to Shea. Those conflicts include a 2014 standoff in Bunkerville, Nevada, a standoff in Priest River, Idaho in 2015 and the Malheur Wildlife takeover in 2016.

According to the report, Shea was not a passive observer of those militia standoffs with government officials as he claimed to be while speaking to House Ethics investigators.

Instead, Shea participated as an active member in the standoffs, helping to plan and execute the incidents.

Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich is advocating for criminal charges against Shea.

During a conversation moments after the report was obtained, Sheriff Knezovich said, “I believe there’s enough to charge Shea with domestic terrorism, if not treason.”

