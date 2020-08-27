Washington Readies For Trump’s Big Night

Final preparations are underway ahead of President Trump's Republican National Convention speech from the White House.

(NBC News) With an elaborate outdoor stage, nearly 2,000 guests and fireworks in the background, President Trump will bring politics to the people’s house Thursday night, as the final night of the Republican National Convention moves to the White House.

Rudy Giuliani, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter, will take part in the program.

Wednesday’s speakers painted a picture of a president who’s against racism, elevates women, fought coronavirus and supports police.

“President Trump is the law and order President, from our borders to our backyards,” said Lara Trump, his daughter-in-law.

The evening was capped by a speech from Vice President Mike Pence, which included a warning: “Joe Biden would double down on the very policies that are leading to violence in America’s cities, the hard truth is, you won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America.”

Biden, meanwhile, spoke after talking with the family of Jacob Blake, a Black man shot in the back by police.

“What I saw in that video makes me sick,” Mr. Biden said, adding “Put yourself in the shoes of every black father and black mother in this country and ask, ‘Is this what we want America to be?’.”

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2FUIjjY

