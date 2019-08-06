Washed Away: Floods End Iowa Town

Most residents of tiny Bartlett, Iowa say they won't return after months of flooding.

(WOWT) Bartlett, Iowa has been fighting the flood battle since March and now it appears the town isn’t likely to survive the aftermath of the onslaught.

Homes in Bartlett were under water for weeks on end. Now, the signs of destruction are found all throughout the town of some 50 people.

Some homes are still partially underwater. Others are too far gone to be saved. Locals tell 6 News only a couple of homeowners plan on returning to the town.

Sandra Ware has lived in Bartlett her entire life. She said that she and her husband wrestled with their decision to leave.

“It’s really hard,” she said. “It really is. If I was a little bit younger it wouldn’t be quite so bad but starting over at this age is not easy. But we’ve got a house in Tabor now so we’re doing okay.”

FEMA buyouts are one option. That would turn the land over to the federal government. County supervisors are also considering a demolition option which would give owners the opportunity to keep their land.

