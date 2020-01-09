Walmart unveils new grocery technology

The big-box retailer introduced the world to Alphabot on Wednesday, a technology that will enable the company to complete online grocery deliveries faster.

(FOX NEWS) — Walmart’s latest technology lets a robot do your grocery shopping for you.

The retail giant is testing out its latest technology The Alphabot.

First introduced at a Walmart supercenter in Salem, New Hampshire, the Alphabot’s purpose is to work with employees to speed-up order picking.

These autonomous carts whiz around warehouses gathering items ordered by customers online.

The machine picks up refrigerated or frozen items, and takes them to a workspace to be quality checked by a Walmart associate.

Walmart says it will still use human employees to retrieve fresh produce for orders, allowing them to pick the best product.

The Alphabot will continue to serve the Salem, New Hampshire customers with hopes of one day expanding nationwide.

More from MyHighPlains.com: