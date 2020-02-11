1  of  39
Walmart Shooting: Quick Response “Saved A Lot Of Lives”

National

Two Arkansas police officers wounded in fatal confrontation with gunman inside Forrest City Walmart.

by: Kendall Downing

Posted: / Updated:

(WMC/NBC News)  Two Arkanas police officers were wounded Monday during a fatal confrontation with a gunman inside a Forrest City Walmart.

Investigators are still working to determine what led to shots being fired inside the Walmart on Deadrick road just before 10:30 Monday morning.

“Our department did get a call from Walmart stating they had an individual inside making threats kind of talking out of his head,” said Chief Deon Lee.

That individual was 40-year-old Bobby Joe Gibbs. Gibbs was shot and killed inside the store in an exchange of fire that wounded two officers.

Lieutenant Eric Varner was treated and released from a local hospital. Detective Eugene Watlington sustained more serious injuries and was taken to Regional One in Memphis for surgery.

“The quick response of our officers saved a lot of lives today,” said Forrest City Mayor Cedric Williams.

