(FOX NEWS) — Walmart is upping its starting hourly rate for new employees.

The retail giant announcing a raise in hourly wages from $11 to $12 for people filling new roles at 500 of its locations.

These workers will have a broader retail skillset after being trained not only on day to day functions but, problem-solving with various inventory issues.

This is the first time in roughly two years Walmart is increasing its starting hourly pay.

