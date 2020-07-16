Walmart: No Mask, No Service

Walmart, the nation's largest retailer, will soon begin requiring masks in all stores in an effort to slow the COVID-19 pandemic.

The retail giant is taking sweeping action some governors will not as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations surge in 41 states.

It comes as the head of the Centers for Disease Control issues a grim warning on the fight against the pandemic.

“I do think the fall and the winter of 2020 and 2021 are going to be the probably one of the most difficult times that we have experienced in American public health,” Dr. Robert Redfield says.

Meanwhile, in another attempt to undercut the nation’s leading infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of President Trump’s top economic advisors, Peter Navarro, has written a scathing USA Today op-ed accusing Dr. Fauci of being “wrong about everything I have interacted with him on.”

In a new Atlantic interview, Dr. Fauci called White House attacks against him “bizarre” and “completely wrong,” saying it ultimately hurts the president.

