Walmart issues statement regarding update on firearms and ammunition

TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) – Earlier this week Walmart announced that it would remove firearms and ammunition from sales floors, following recent unrest that left several stores damaged.

Today Walmart released an update on that policy.

“After civil unrest earlier this week resulted in damage to several of our stores, consistent with actions we took over the summer, we asked stores to move firearms and ammunition from the sales floor to a secure location in the back of the store in an abundance of caution.” Officials said. “As the current incidents have remained geographically isolated, we have made the decision to begin returning these products to the sales floor today,”

This followed the recent protests in Philadelphia.

