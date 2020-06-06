W.H.O. warns pandemic is far from being over

The World Health Organization says the coronavirus pandemic is not over, and countries need to remain prepared

(FOX NEWS) — The World Health Organization warning countries that the pandemic is not over.

There has been upticks in reported cases as lockdown orders ease-up.

The World Health Organization says people need to remain alert about the virus and is urging countries to continue testing.

The WHO is also calling on black lives matter demonstrators to take precautions to help contain the spread.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: