W.H.O. warns pandemic is far from being over

(FOX NEWS) — The World Health Organization warning countries that the pandemic is not over.
There has been upticks in reported cases as lockdown orders ease-up.
The World Health Organization says people need to remain alert about the virus and is urging countries to continue testing.
The WHO is also calling on black lives matter demonstrators to take precautions to help contain the spread.
