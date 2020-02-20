Voters in Oregon want to secede into Idaho

Conservative folks in Oregon are now starting a movement - asking to vote on a proposal to merge 19 counties together with the state of Idaho.

Some Republicans in the state have started a movement known as “move Oregon’s border for a greater Idaho”.

Trying to secede 19 counties, joining them with the neighboring state.

Officials citing unhappiness with democratic leadership as a main reason.

The move would have to go through several stages including a ballot initiative and approval from state legislatures.

Idaho’s state government must also allow the new counties into the state.

So far, the chief petitioner of the effort, Mike McCarter, has three counties siding with him.

Oregon is run by democratic governor Kate Brown.

Republican Brad Little currently governs Idaho.

