Study says the coronavirus pandemic is not under control in nearly half of all states

(FOX NEWS) — Spread of the coronavirus may not be under control in much of the United States.

A study out of Imperial College London estimates at least 24 states are at risk of a second wave of infections.

Researchers found if states open too quickly or without proper precautions an increase in infections and deaths could result.

The results, which have not been peer-reviewed, suggest the US is not approaching herd immunity and the epidemic is not over yet.