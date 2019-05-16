Virginia police: Toddler died after sexual assault

A celebration of life for a toddler who died in Richmond, Virginia after an alleged sexual assault.

17-month-old Nariah Brown died Friday at a local hospital.

The girl's mother had left the child with someone she trusted at a motel where the alleged assault occurred.

More than a hundred people turned out to Forest Hill Park Tuesday to release balloons and light candles in the girl's memory.

Her family hopes the balloons will be found and Nariah's story will be shared to possibly prevent future sexual assaults on young children.

