Violin Vigil Honors Elijah McClain

As Aurora, Colorado police clashed with demonstrators demanding accountability for the death of Elijah McClain over the weekend, violinists gathered to play in McClain's honor.

(KUSA/NBC News) Police and protesters clashed in Aurora, Colorado Saturday as hundreds gathered to demand justice for Elijah McClain.

Police said their use of force was in response to protesters who threw projectiles at officers. Three were arrested.

After calm was restored several violinists gathered to play in honor of McClain.

Protesters say they want the officers and the Fire-Rescue personnel involved in McClain’s arrest to be fired and face criminal charges.

McClain died in August of last year following a struggle with Aurora police officers who stopped him after receiving a call about a suspicious person in the area.

During the encounter officers used a chokehold to restrain McClain and he was injected with a sedative, which lead to his death.

