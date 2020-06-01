Violent Protests Continue

(NBC News) Tens of thousands gathered at demonstrations across the country Sunday, demanding justice in the name of George Floyd, who died while he was handcuffed and being held down by Minneapolis police.

The sixth night of protests once again ended in violence between protesters and police, at times escalating out of control.

In Minneapolis, the flash point for the outrage and violence since Floyd’s death, there was an overwhelming show of force as dozens of protesters refused to empty the streets and were arrested.

Sunday night’s demonstrations there were calmer than recent nights, but earlier in the day a semi-tanker barreled into a crowd of thousands, forcing many to jump out of the way.

Somehow no one was injured. The driver was arrested.

“I think the incident underscores the volatile situation we have out there,” Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said afterward.

In Louisville, Kentucky, one man was killed overnight after police and National Guard soldiers say they were fired upon and returned fire.

