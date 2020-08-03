Violence Erupts At Utah Anti-Police Brutality March

Eight people were arrested after police used tear gas and Tasers to force marchers off the streets of Cottonwood Heights.

(KSL/NBC News) Eight people were arrested Sunday after violence erupted at an anti-policy brutality rally in Cottonwood Heights, Utah.

Dozens had gathered to protest the death of 19-year-old Zane James, who was shot by an officer in the back as he was running away from officers in 2018. Police said he robbed two stores at gunpoint prior to the shooting.

His parents, Tiffany and Aaron James, spoke at the rally.

“So we are seeing all of the things that everyone has been talking about in this small city in Utah, and that’s what we want to talk about,” said Tiffany James. “It’s a culture of police power that’s been growing.”

Once protesters started marching down the street, police told them to move to the sidewalk. Officers said they were blocking traffic and staring down drivers.

“We told them if you stay in the street, we will arrest you,” said Lt. Dan Bartlett with the Cottonwood Heights Police Department. “It got into a little bit of a melee and they started assaulting some of the cops, so we made some arrests.”

Police used Tasers and tear gas on the protesters.

Among the people who were arrested were Zane’s father and brother.

