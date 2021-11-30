Video shows semitrailer dragging car – with driver in it – down highway

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WGN) – Video captured a tractor-trailer driving down an Illinois highway Tuesday with a car lodged sideways underneath it.

The wild footage, obtained by Nexstar affiliate WGN, was recorded by another driver near the Tri-State Tollway outside of Chicago.

In the video, smoke can be seen emanating from the black sedan’s tires as they slide sideways over the pavement, the semitrailer apparently having no trouble keeping up with the flow of traffic.

Halfway through the video, you can see the driver inside the sedan wave to the camera.

Police responded to the incident just after 11:40 a.m. near mile marker 30 on I-294.

Illinois State Police said no injuries were reported. Two lanes were closed for around 15 minutes as police investigated.

It wasn’t known as of publishing time whether or not there would be any charges tied to the incident.