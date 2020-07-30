VIDEO: Pennsylvania police officers rush into action to save horse from barn fire

HILLTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (NBC News) — New body camera footage shows a pair of Pennsylvania police officers rushing into action to save a spooked horse from a barn fire.

In the video, which was shot last week, the officers can be seen rushing towards the burning Hilltown Township barn.

Inside are flames coming from a pile of hay and the frightened horse hiding in a corner.

Officers Matthew Reiss and Kristian Hanus tried to urge the animal out the door and eventually used a rope to try to tug the horse to safety.

Finally, the horse darts out of the barn.

Both officers suffered minor injuries, Township Police said. Eight people at the scene were injured, four requiring hospitalization.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

