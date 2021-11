AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -- The Amarillo Police Department said it is investigating a homicide that happened overnight in the area of northwest 13th Ave. and north Hughes St.

They said officers were called to that area at around 11:12 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, on reports of a person lying in the roadway. Upon arrival, emergency personnel found a dead man facedown in the road with a gunshot wound to his upper torso.