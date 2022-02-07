NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas – UPDATE: The deceased individuals in the Corsicana shooting have been identified.

The Corsicana Police Department received a 9-1-1 Saturday reporting a known suspect had killed his (suspect’s) family members. When officers arrived to the 2900 block of W. 2nd Avenue, they found a man and woman dead. They were found with gunshot wounds. Two additional victims were also found with gunshot wounds. They were transported by air ambulance to a Dallas-area trauma center.

The Navarro County Sheriff’s Department responded to a second location near the intersection of Garrity and Stroud Streets in Frost, Texas. Deputies found the bodies of a man and child – who both died from gunshot wounds. A woman was found with gunshot wounds and was transported to a Dallas-area trauma center. Her condition is unknown.

The suspect vehicle was found on FM-1129, just south of Roane Road. As the vehicle came to a full stop on the roadway, Corsicana SWAT officers approached the vehicle to find the driver critically injured from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Ambulance personnel transported the suspect to Navarro Regional Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The names of those injured have not been released. The deceased individuls have been identified as:

41-year-old Kevin Milazzo (suspect)

68-year-old William “Bill” Mimms (stepfather to suspect)

61-year-old Connie Mimms (mother to suspect)

21-year-old Joshua Milazzo (son to suspect)

Four-year-old Hunter Freeman (son of former girlfriend)

Below is the original text from this story:

The Corsicana Police Department received a 911 call reporting that a known suspect had killed members of his family on February 5, 2022, approximately 12:06 AM.

On arrival, officers found a deceased man and woman in their residence in the 2900 block of West 2nd Avenue. Both subjects had suffered gunshot wounds.

Two additional victims who were discovered in the residence suffered from gunshot wounds and were taken by air ambulance to a trauma center in the Dallas area.

In Frost, Texas, the Navarro County Sheriff’s Department responded to a second location near Garrity and Stroud Streets.

The deputies found the bodies of a man and a child when they arrived at the scene. They both died as a result of gunshot wounds.



In addition, a third adult female was found with multiple gunshot wounds and transported to a trauma center in Dallas. Her condition is unknown at this time.

With the help of its GPS navigation system, investigators were able to identify and track the suspect vehicle.

Several Corsicana police officers, Corsicana PD SWAT and Navarro County Sheriff’s Deputies searched for and intercepted the suspect vehicle near FM-1129.



A monitoring service was instructed to remotely turn off the vehicle’s engine at that time.

Officers with Corsicana SWAT approached the vehicle as it stopped in the middle of the roadway to find that the driver had been critically injured by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. SWAT officer Mathew Branch provided treatment at the scene.

Ambulance personnel then transported the suspect to Navarro Regional Hospital,where he died from his injuries.

This incident is still under investigation.

Source: Corsicana Police Department