Vet’s Belongings Tossed – “They Don’t Understand That Was His Life”

Family says Air Force veteran's medals, photos and other belongings were thrown away by apartment complex managers shortly after his death, despite rent being paid through November.

(WTLV) Losing a parent can be one of the most difficult times in a person’s life. For Jonell Hendrix-Dalton of Las Vegas, that pain has been compounded after her late father’s belongings were removed from his Florida apartment.

Doyle Dunn, an Air Force veteran who lived in Jacksonville for years, passed away on November 10th after a three-year battle with cancer.

When Hendrix-Dalton found out her father was sick and may not have much longer to live, she got a ticket to Jacksonville. Dunn died before she could board the flight.

“I called him that day,” she said. “He wasn’t able to talk to me, but I called him and said ‘I’m coming, I’m on my way.”

Dunn lived at Charter Landing Apartments off Edenfield Road. After his death, Dunn’s possessions were packaged by his friends, with Hendrix-Dalton asking that many of the items be donated to Veterans Affairs.

The veteran’s friends left two boxes for Hendrix-Dalton, both filled with Dunn’s medals and records from the military. A lamp with important sentimental value was also left, as Hendrix-Dalton planned to take the items back home.

