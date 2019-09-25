Veterinarian suicide rates spike

Veterinarians are committing suicide at a higher rate than the general population, and now, vets in new york are coming together to combat the growing epidemic.

(FOX NEWS) – The New York State Veterinary Medical Society working today to educate students at Cornell University about suicide prevention among prospective vets.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention previously citing a sharp increase in the rate of suicide for veterinarians.

Saying they are more likely to kill themselves than other members of society.

Health officials say the reasons range from having large amounts of student debt to how stressful the long hours are and the access they have to euthanasia drugs.

The veterinary medical society’s talk today will cover topics including fatigue and burnout.

Health officials also pointing out a 24-hour hotline is dedicated to veterinarians seeking help during a crisis.