Veterans Day discounts and freebies

Monday November 11, 2019 is Veterans Day, so check out this list of places offering deals and discounts to veterans and their families.

(FOX NEWS) — Today is Veterans Day and what better way for companies to honor men and women in uniform than with deals and steals.

Active duty military, veterans and their families can enjoy these special perks today thanking them for their service and sacrifice to our country and freedom.

Applebee’s, Chili’s, Golden Corral and IHOP are each offering a free meal to current or retired military personnel.

After months, or even years of service veterans and their families can sit back and relax with a meal on the house.

Publix and Home Depot want to show appreciation with a 10 percent discount on store items.

Whether its a cart full of groceries, supplies needed for home improvements, or a free meal with a flash of their military ID servicemen and women can take advantage of these deals today.

For a full discount list, follow this link to the VA Blog.