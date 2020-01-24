Vermont Considers Emoji License Plates

Bill that would allow emojis on vanity license plates submitted to Vermont state house.

(WPTZ) A bill seeking to create a new vanity license plate featuring emojis was introduced to Vermont’s state House Committee on Transportation Wednesday.

State Representative Rebecca White introduced the bill, which would allow drivers to add one of six available emojis to their license plate when registering a vehicle in Vermont. The symbols would be added in addition to the plate’s registration number, and would not replace any letters or numbers assigned by the Commissioner of Motor Vehicles nor those selected by the vehicle’s owner.

The bill does not state which emojis drivers would be able to choose from. There were 3,019 recognized emojis at the time of the bill’s introduction.

If the bill is passed, Vermont would become the first state to enact emoji-plate legislation, but not the first in the world.

Read more: http://bit.ly/3aBg4lv

