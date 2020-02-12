Valentine’s Spending: Millennials Lead The Charge

National

Recent survey finds millennials are spending the most on Valentine's gifts.

by: Dan Scheneman

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News)  Young love combined with Valentine’s Day equals big bucks according to a recent survey from Bankrate.com.

“When it comes to Valentine’s Day spending, millennials are leading the charge,” says Bankrate’s Sarah Foster.

That charge is an expensive one, and retailers have noticed.  Theyr’e marketing heavily to those young lovers.

Foster says that spending may be motivated by a desire to impress a significant other, as well as others.

“They are really tied into social media, and that comes with an inherent pressure to impress your followers,” she notes.

One thing sure to impress on social media is a romantic weekend getaway.  Travel expert Jeanenne Tornatore suggests a large city to take advantage of weekend hotel deals, 
or a getaway closer to home.

“Think about playing hometown tourist,” Tornatore says.  “It is actually one of my favorite things to do over a long weekend, it’s perfect for that Valentine’s day gift.”

And if money is an object, take heart.

“Only about six percent of our survey respondents they were disappointed in a gift because it was too cheap, so that really does demonstrate how sentimental value is what is important here,” Foster adds.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2SkRVZf

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

44° / 20°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds 10% 44° 20°

Thursday

40° / 19°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 40° 19°

Friday

50° / 22°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds 0% 50° 22°

Saturday

58° / 31°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 58° 31°

Sunday

72° / 30°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 72° 30°

Monday

70° / 37°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds 0% 70° 37°

Tuesday

40° / 28°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 40° 28°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

36°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
36°

39°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny/Wind
0%
39°

40°

3 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
40°

42°

4 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
42°

43°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
43°

39°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
39°

35°

7 PM
Clear
0%
35°

33°

8 PM
Clear
0%
33°

32°

9 PM
Clear
0%
32°

30°

10 PM
Clear
0%
30°

29°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
29°

29°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
29°

29°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
29°

26°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
26°

25°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
25°

24°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
24°

23°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
23°

22°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
22°

21°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
21°

21°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
21°

23°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
23°

26°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
26°

30°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
30°

34°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
34°

Don't Miss