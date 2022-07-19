UVALDE (Nexstar) — Uvalde families said they’re having trouble getting money from funds set aside meant to help them deal with losing their loved ones in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

The first of a series of town halls to talk about how some of that money will be divided up is happening Tuesday.

The National Compassion Fund organizes donations after mass deadly events. It’s now teaming up with a San Antonio area foundation and the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, to create the “Uvalde Together We Rise” fund.

“Obviously, I’m going to be out of work for a little while,” Alfred Garza III said, who lost his daughter Amerie Jo Garza in the shooting. “I mean, we need the assistance now, right?”

Grieving and unable to work — families said they need money, nearly two months after the school shooting.

“It’s not just us…you know, it’s the other people that have injured children and kids that are traumatized,” Garza said.

The District Attorney’s office in Uvalde had been overseeing that money for immediate relief. However, according to Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez, a nonprofit out of San Antonio has taken over.

“It’s a work in progress, we’re still checking in with families pretty regularly [to] see how they’re doing,” Gutierrez said.

Some families have gotten some money, but it’s not clear how much will be handed out.

In a meeting Tuesday, organizers will get feedback on who should have access to the money, and break down how it’ll be distributed.

“It’s about $14 million,” Gutierrez said. “And that will be dispensed to the families in November when that fund donation period closes.”

Gutierrez said in the meantime, the national compassion fund is working to find money to give families access to cash now.

“I can’t just be off for two weeks and go back to work,” Garza said. “You know, what place is my mind going to be in?”

There are several different funds, and GoFundMe’s out there to support the families and Uvalde community. As of right now, these funds aren’t being overseen by one central group.

Feedback on fund qualifications for the “Uvalde Together We Rise” fund must be submitted to the National Compassion Fund by August 10 by emailing Uvalde@NationalCompassion.org.