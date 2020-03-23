Utah Priest Offers Drive-Thru Confession

(KSL) People come to St. John the Baptist Church in Draper, Utah to connect, worship and feel peace.

“We love community and we love to be with each other,” says Father Stephen Tilley.

The sacrament of confession or reconciliation is usually held inside a private area of the chapel.

On Sunday, Tilley could not be found in the chapel.

“I think that’s probably the hardest part is we canceled mass, so suddenly that I haven’t had a chance to see the congregation,” he says.

On Sunday evening, he finally got to see them – drive-thru style.

In a 2002 Jeep Wrangler, he parked in front of the church then welcomed all to come to confession.

“God’s mercy and love stabilizes us and especially this week with the COVID and with the earthquake,” he says. “It made people aware of how much they need God how much they need community and how much they need reconciliation.”

