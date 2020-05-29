Utah Officer Killed When Suspect Opens Fire Through Closed Door

Ogden police say the gunman became uncooperative when officers responded to a domestic violence call, retreated into his home and opened fire.

(KSL) Officials with Utah’s Ogden Police Department confirmed one officer was killed and another was injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon.

Police also confirmed the suspect from the incident had died.

Officials did not release the identities of the fallen officer or the suspect at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

“Our hearts are broken,” said Chief Randy Watt with the Ogden Police Department. “We’ve lost one of our own…Let us not forget such fine men and women who offer themselves up for this fine and noble calling.”

Watt said officers were responding to a domestic violence call and a woman reported her husband was threatening to kill her.

Officers on the scene said they found a man on the porch and he was uncooperative with police. The man then entered the home and shut the door, Watt said.

Two officers were shot at the residence, authorities said. Police confirmed one officer, who had been on the job for 15 months, was shot through the door of the home.

He was taken to McKay-Dee Hospital and died in the emergency room Thursday afternoon, Watt said.

The second officer, who was with Adult Probation & Parole, was taken to McKay-Dee Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: https://bit.ly/3dfs0dv

More from MyHighPlains.com: