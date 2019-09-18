Utah Man Honors WWII Pilots

(KSL) One Utah man is honoring World War II pilots who crashed in southern Utah by placing American flags and information on the pilots’ lives at the remote crash sites.

What Steve Hunt found while exploring the mountains near Enterprise in Washington County is an ending that could have easily been forgotten.

During World War II, an American plane ferrying equipment for the war effort crashed in the mountains near an area known as Flat Top.

“I’m surprised there isn’t more of this plastic and glass,” Hunt said while poking around the scattered debris.

Hunt picked up various pieces of metal at the site, turning them in his hand to figure out what they were.

“There’s metal everywhere, clear out to there,” Hunt said while tracing a line with his finger down the mountainside. “It makes sense to me that he came in like that and just exploded.”

