USPS to raise rates on several types of deliveries

The postal service is increasing rates as of Sunday on key delivery items like priority mail and flat rate items, a first-class stamp’s costs stays the same

(FOX NEWS) — Rates on certain types of deliveries with the US Postal Service increase as of Sunday.

Priority Mail will be higher by over 4 percent, while Priority Mail Express will cost about 3-and-a-half percent more.

Small, medium and large priority flat rate boxes and some flat rate envelopes will now cost more as well.

The price changes by the Postal Service were first announced last October.

Rates for letters stay the same at 55 cents, and 15 cents more per additional ounce.

The USPS says in surcharges for fuel, residential delivery or Saturday and holiday deliveries do not figure into the increases.

