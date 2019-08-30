Live Now
USPS debuts new T-Rex stamp

The US Postal Service has unveiled four brand new stamps featuring North America's largest meat-eating dinosaur, the Tyrannosaurus Rex.

by: NBC News

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC NEWS) – The US Postal Service debuted four new stamps featuring North America’s largest meat-eating dinosaur, the Tyrannosaurus-Rex.

The stamps were revealed in front of children and families at the National Museum of Natural History in DC.

Each person received a commemorative stamp for the occasion.

Each stamp shows the T-Rex in a different phase of its life from a fuzzy hatchling to an enormous meat-eating dinosaur.

The artist behind the stamps says he designed the stages of the T-Rex using new research about what is now known about the large dinosaur.

The forever stamps are available nationwide.

