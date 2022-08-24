SHARON, Conn. (KAMR/KCIT) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Deputy Secretary Dr. Jewel Bronaugh announced Wednesday, that the company will be investing $121 million in critical infrastructure.

According to a USDA press release, the investment includes $111 million for 289 projects aimed to challenge climate change across rural America.

“Rural America is on the front lines of climate change, and our communities deserve investments that will strengthen all of our resilience,” Bronaugh said. “The Biden-Harris Administration has created a roadmap for how we can tackle the climate crisis and expand access to renewable energy infrastructure. The investments we’re announcing today and those that will be made possible by historic funding from President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act will strengthen our energy security, create good-paying jobs and save Americans money on their energy costs.”

The USDA said their Rural Development funding will reach 49 states along with Guam and Puerto Rico, aiming to help their residents. USDA assisted by addressing businesses and communities’ economic development, and infrastructure, and social service challenges.

USDA officials state that these investments are similar to President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, which addresses economic challenges that includes the largest federal investment in clean energy in the future.

For more information on the USDA Rural Development funding, visit the USDA Rural Development

Climate Change Chart.