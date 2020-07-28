(KARE/NBC News) The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investigating unsolicited packages of mystery seeds arriving in mailboxes across the country.
The seeds appear to be coming from China.
According to photos provided by Minnesota Department of Agriculture, the small packages can sometimes have a postmark from China, and appear to list a piece of small jewelry in its contents, along with a small package of seeds. A photo of a similar package shows similar seeds with a return address of Kyrgyzstan, along with planting instructions in English.
The source and motivation behind the mailings is under investigation.
Shipments of the mystery seeds have been reported in at least 35 states.
Anyone receiving the seeds is urged not to plant them or throw them away.
Read more: https://bit.ly/3jNFIYQ
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Texas families now have until Aug. 21 to apply for food aid to make up for free and reduced-price meals
- Two Amarillo residents arrested in Spearman
- Grant helps Amarillo College support training for businesses affected by COVID-19
- USDA Investigates “Mystery Seeds” Arriving From China
- Dystopian series ‘Watchmen’ leads all Emmy nominees with 26