US Transportation Department announces plans to change rules for support animals on planes

The U.S. Transportation Department announced plans today that would tighten rules around service animals. The biggest change would be that only dogs that are trained to help passengers with a physical or other disability would qualify.

(NBC NEWS) — Today the U.S. Department of Transportation announced plans that could make it harder to bring emotional support animals on planes.

Airlines say in recent years an increasing number of animals other than dogs including ducks, pigs, ferrets and even turkeys have been allowed on board as emotional support animals.

Critics argue these animals are typically untrained and threaten their ability to fly with properly trained service dogs.

The DOT is proposing to more narrowly define service animals as dogs trained to help a person with a physical or other disabilities and designate emotional support animals as pets.

In a statement united airlines said it supports the DOT’s “Efforts to build consistent and definitive policies across the industry regarding in-cabin animals and American Airlines says it looks “forward to having better rules on the books when it comes to traveling with emotional support animals.”

The public has have 60 days to comment on the proposed changes.

More from MyHighPlains.com: