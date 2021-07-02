US set to make airlines refund fees for delayed bags

(NEXSTAR/AP) —The Biden administration plans to require airlines to refund checked baggage fees if the bags get seriously delayed.
The proposal would also require refunds for fees on extras such as internet access if the airline fails to provide the service during the flight.
An administration official said the U. S. Department of Transportation will issue the proposal in the next several days, and it could take effect by next summer.
Airlines made nearly $5.8 billion from checked-bag fees in 2019, the last year before the pandemic crushed air travel.
Currently, according to the Transportation Department, passengers are entitled to a refund if they paid a baggage fee and the airline loses their baggage, though airlines may have varying polices on what constitutes “officially” lost bags.
Most airlines will declare a bag lost five to 14 days after the flight, but if an airline “unreasonably refuses” to do so after the bag has been missing for “an unreasonable period of time,” the Transportation Department could step in with enforcement action against the airline.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
- Child found locked in hot room dies; mother facing murder charge
- Cop helps Waffle House customer who lost fantasy football bet, eats waffles to help reduce his ‘sentence’
- A big save in a big pool: Teen lifeguard’s training helps save a life
- Elsa becomes season’s 1st hurricane in Caribbean
- UPDATE: Worker rescued after being trapped under collapsed D.C. building, four others injured