US sees tick sighting surge

(CNN) — As the weather gets warmer and you spend more time outside be on the lookout for ticks.
The tenacious pests carry Lyme disease and other illnesses that can be fatal if left untreated.
Experts are seeing a high incidence of Lyme disease in the mid-west, north-east, and mid-Atlantic states.
That could be from a population surge of ticks more people spending time outside or a combination of both.
To protect yourself from ticks do a full body check once you’re back inside.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends showering within two hours to reduce the risk of Lyme disease.
