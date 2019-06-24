U.S. ranks last for paid parental leave



A new ranking for family-friendly policies across the world shows the US falling far behind the rest.

According to a UNICEF study, the United States is ranked among the worst in each of the four categories.

The study rated each country based on the availability and quality of maternal leave, paternity leave, childcare enrollment for kids under three and childcare for children from three to school age.

The united states showing especially low marks when it comes to paid leave for mothers and fathers with UNICEF unable to access US data on childcare enrollment.