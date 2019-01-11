US Halts UN Investigations Into Poverty, Homelessness In The US

Reports say the Trump Administration has stopped cooperating with United Nations investigations into human rights violations.

A report recently released by The Guardian, claims independent experts working with the UN as watchdogs on a range of human rights issues have raised concerns over several cases including the separation of migrant families at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The State Department has not responded to officials complaints from the UN special rapporteurs since May of 2018.

The Trump Administration has also allegedly not invited the UN to monitor human rights issues inside the country; a departure from the protocols of former presidents.

Back in June, the Trump Administration pulled out of the UN Human Rights Council after deeming it a, quote, "cesspool of political bias."