(NEXSTAR) – A U.S. Army soldier stationed at a base in Alaska died after being injured by a bear on Tuesday, officials at the base confirmed.

The soldier, who was stationed at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, was participating in a training exercise in Eagle River, Anchorage, with a small group of other soldiers, according to a news release. Officials at the base did not say if any other trainees had sustained injuries.

The name of the deceased soldier was being held until a next-of-kin was notified.

Wildlife Troopers from Alaska’s Department of Public Safety were dispatched to locate the bear. The area has also been closed off to the public.

Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson will provide additional details as they become available, the news release said.

The area where the facility is located is home to “a wide variety of wildlife” including both brown and black bears, a public affairs specialist explained in a 2015 article published by the base. Newcomers are trained in bear safety, the article noted, and instructed to travel in groups, make noise and carry bear deterrent during exercises.