DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — One person is dead, and five others, including three deputies, were injured following a shooting in Dodge City Monday morning.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says deputies from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office observed a blue Toyota Tundra driving through Minneola. The Tundra matched the description of a vehicle connected to a double homicide in Phoenix, Arizona.

Deputies chased the vehicle north toward Dodge City. Ford County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Kansas Highway Patrol joined the pursuit. Once the suspect’s vehicle came to a stop, gunfire was exchanged. The shooting occurred at U.S. Highway 50 and 113 Road, also known as Wyatt Earp Boulevard.

The KBI says the suspect Leroy D. Malone, 39, was hit multiple times by gunfire and was pronounced dead at the scene. Another woman received multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, where she is in critical condition.

Two deputies from the Ford County Sheriff’s Office were shot. One deputy was transported to a Wichita hospital with serious gunshot wounds. He is currently in the intensive care unit. The second deputy was treated for shrapnel injuries and has been released from an area hospital.

A deputy from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office was shot twice and was transported to a Wichita hospital. He is currently in serious condition. A KHP trooper was bitten by a police K-9 during the shooting. He underwent surgery and is in good condition.

The KBI will conduct the investigation. Once completed, the findings will be presented to the Ford County Attorney for review.

Witness video:

The suspects

KSN News is learning more about the suspects from Arizona. According to Phoenix Police Department Sergeant Rob Scherer, just after 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, officers responded to the report of an injured person near 5100 W. Warner St. in Phoenix.

Upon arrival, the PPD says officers found two people who had been fatally shot. They were identified as 28-year-old Cameron Brown and 27-year-old Asya Ribble. Phoenix police say their two small children were found in the house unharmed and uninjured.

According to Phoenix NBC affiliate KPNX-TV, police identified the suspect as 39-year-old Leroy D. Malone and determined a woman was likely traveling with him. Phoenix police said Malone and the woman were tracked out of state.

“Phoenix detectives contacted agencies nationwide, with information about the man and woman along with the case explanation,” Sergeant Scherer said.

Deputies from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in Kansas located Malone and the woman near Minneola based on information from Phoenix police.

A confrontation occurred between law enforcement and the suspect, resulting in an officer-involved shooting in Dodge City.