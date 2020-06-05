(NBC NEWS) — Many Americans are practicing unsafe cleaning habits as a way to prevent COVID-19.
CDC researchers surveyed 502 adults and 60 percent said they are cleaning and disinfecting their home more to prevent transmission.
However, over a third reported using the products in an unsafe manner.
This includes washing food items with bleach, applying the products to bare skin, or intentionally ingesting the chemicals.
A quarter reported at least one adverse health effect that they believed resulted from using the cleaners such as nose, skin, or eye irritation.
The scientists say make sure you always read instructions, wear protective gear, and never mix any of the chemicals.
Other findings include:
- 23% responded that only room temperature water should be used fore preparation of dilute bleach solutions
- 35% knew that bleach should not be mixed with vinegar
- 58% knew that bleach should not be mixed with ammonia
- Majority of the respondents knew about using personal protective equipment, such as gloves or eye protection
- 79% said cleaners and disinfectants should be kept out of the reach of children