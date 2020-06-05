A new CDC survey shows many Americans are practicing unsafe cleaning habits as a way to prevent coronavirus infection.

(NBC NEWS) — Many Americans are practicing unsafe cleaning habits as a way to prevent COVID-19.

CDC researchers surveyed 502 adults and 60 percent said they are cleaning and disinfecting their home more to prevent transmission.

However, over a third reported using the products in an unsafe manner.

This includes washing food items with bleach, applying the products to bare skin, or intentionally ingesting the chemicals.

A quarter reported at least one adverse health effect that they believed resulted from using the cleaners such as nose, skin, or eye irritation.

The scientists say make sure you always read instructions, wear protective gear, and never mix any of the chemicals.

Other findings include: