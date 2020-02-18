Unlikely Friends: Pigeon & Chihuahua Form Amazing Bond

Lundy, a Chihuahua puppy that can't walk, and Herman, a pigeon that can't fly, have become inseparable roommates at a New York animal shelter.

(WHEC/NBC News) An unlikely local duo is getting media inquiries from around the world after a Facebook post celebrating their friendship went viral.

Lundy, an 8-week-old Chihuahua, and Herman, a pigeon, have been having some fun being roommates at The Mia Foundation in Hilton, New York for more than a month.

Gary and Sue Rogers run the non-profit that helps animals with special needs and birth defects.

Sue said Herman was brought in more than a year ago as a permanent resident, unable to fly most likely due to West Nile Virus or a brain injury. Lundy arrived six weeks ago from North Carolina with special needs unable to walk with his back legs.

“Thursday night I took Herman out of his playpen to give him some time out and I put him in a dog bed and then I had to tend to Lundy so I put Lundy in with him,” Sue said. “They just looked really cute together so I took some pictures and posted them to Facebook and the next morning it was crazy.”

