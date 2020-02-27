Unlikely everyone will have real ID by deadline

Unlikely everyone will have a real ID by October deadline, acting Homeland Security Secretary says

(CNN) — Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf says it’s not likely all states will meet the October 1st deadline to issue Real ID-compliant driver’s licenses.

That means some travelers may not be able to use their licenses to fly commercially.

Wolf says a legislative fix may be needed to assist the process.

The Real ID act establishes minimum security standards for licenses.

The post-9-11 law prevents the federal government from accepting ID’s that don’t comply.

Real ID cards have a star at the top of the card.

The Department of Homeland Security says Oregon and Oklahoma are not providing Real IDs but will begin issuing them soon.

Wolf noted that states have had 14 years to comply with the law.

