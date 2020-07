The COVID-19 is affecting far more than health. Experts found a coin shortage is now taking place as a result of the pandemic.

(NBC NEWS/ WBIR) – A national coin shortage is impacting people and businesses across the nation.

Experts say the shortage of cash flow is caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like other businesses, the United States Mint were also following social distancing plans and were not at work to produce coins.

However, with reopening plans continuing to move forward, the shortage may be over before you even notice.

