Unemployment Claims Continue To Rise

Another 2.1 million Americans filed for jobless benefits last week...with the COVID-19 pandemic leaving nearly a quarter of the U.S. workforce unemployed.

by: Tracie Potts

(NBC News)  The Labor Department reported Thursday another 2.1 million Americans filed for unemployment last week.

The rate of new claims ss slowing down, but that leaves nearly a quarter of the U.S. workforce jobless.

More than 40 million people have sought unemployment assistance since the coronavirus pandemic began in mid-March.  

Continuing claims now stand at 21 million.

Experts believe the lack of child care posed by the closing of daycare centers, schools and summer camps is a contributing factor, leaving many parents unable to return to work.

