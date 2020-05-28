Unemployment Claims Continue To Rise

Another 2.1 million Americans filed for jobless benefits last week...with the COVID-19 pandemic leaving nearly a quarter of the U.S. workforce unemployed.

(NBC News) The Labor Department reported Thursday another 2.1 million Americans filed for unemployment last week.

The rate of new claims ss slowing down, but that leaves nearly a quarter of the U.S. workforce jobless.

More than 40 million people have sought unemployment assistance since the coronavirus pandemic began in mid-March.

Continuing claims now stand at 21 million.

Experts believe the lack of child care posed by the closing of daycare centers, schools and summer camps is a contributing factor, leaving many parents unable to return to work.

