Unearthing History: Woman Finds Ancient Arrowhead In Backyard

Stone point found in Washington woman's yard is likely between 2,500 and 4,000 years old.

(KING/NBC News) A Shoreline, Washington woman found what appears to be a piece of ancient history hidden in her backyard.

Heather uncovered it while digging a new garden with her teenage son. She described it as an arrowhead, buried just six to eight inches deep in the soil.

“I held it up in my hand and was like, wow, that’s unusual,” she said. “I wonder if that’s what I think it is.”

She sent pictures to the University of Washington Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture, where experts say they believe it to be a “large stemmed projectile point.”

Now she’s thinking about what might have happened in her yard all those years ago.

“My mind goes to who was in this exact spot 4,000 years ago,” she said. “I want to learn more.”

Read more: https://bit.ly/2WAn254

More from MyHighPlains.com: