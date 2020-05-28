UConn Murder Suspect Captured

(NBC News) A University of Connecticut student accused of murdering two men during a multi-state crime spree has been captured.
Police say 23-year-old Peter Manfredonia was taken into custody wednesday night near a Pilot Truck Stop in Hagerstown, Maryland.
Manfredonia is accused of killing two men in Connecticut and breaking into a home where he held another man against his will.
Police say he also abducted a woman and may have stolen multiple vehicles.
Manfredonia had been on the run for six days, launching a multi-state manhunt throughout the Northeast.
