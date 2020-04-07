U.S. no longer issuing new passports

The U.S. is no longer issuing new passports over virus concerns

by: Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX NEWS) — The State Department is putting a hold on all new passports.

Only issuing for “life or death” emergencies — like a serious illness, injury, or a death in your immediate family.

If you need to renew your passport expedited service is no longer available.

The state department has asked all Americans to avoid international travel due to the coronavirus.

