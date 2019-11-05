U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree coming from Red River, NM this year

The Capitol Christmas tree is seen outside of The U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. Republican-led House approved funding for President Donald Trump’s border wall in legislation that pushes the government closer to a partial government shutdown. The bill now goes to the Senate. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

RED RIVER, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Red River will provide the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, better known as the “People’s Tree,” this year.

The tree was selected by Jim Kaufmann, the Director of the U.S. Capitol Grounds and Arboretums and the Architect of the Capitol.

The tree is a 60-foot blue spruce with a nearly one hundred percent live crown ration and full foliage from 360 degrees.

“The selected tree is a true gem that all New Mexicans will be proud of,” said Questa District Ranger, Jack Lewis.

Red River will be celebrating the harvesting of the Capitol Christmas Tree on Wednesday, November 6 with a cutting ceremony at the site of the tree and a Christmas Cookie Party.

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham will be in attendance and give remarks at the ceremony.

If you happen to be in their neck of the woods, shuttles will start running continuously at 7:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. from the Conference Center to the harvesting site.

After the ceremony, the Conference Center will be hosting a Christmas Cookie party with special guests, Santa Clause, Smokey Bear and the arrival of the tree.

The town of Red River lies on New Mexico’s Enchanted Circle. With a population of just under 500, the town is host to more than 350,000 visitors annually.