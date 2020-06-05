Tyson Foods re-instating attendance policy

Tyson Foods is reinstating a policy that allegedly punishes workers for missing shifts.

(CNN) — Tyson Foods is re-instating its attendance policy that allegedly punishes workers for missing shifts.

The Des Moines Register reports the company paused the policy in mid-March when coronavirus began spreading at its Iowa processing plants.

According to the newspaper, employees get points for missing shifts and if too many points are accumulated, a worker could be fired.

Tyson Foods told CNN that employees with COVID symptoms and those who have tested positive will be asked to stay home and will not be penalized.

But the company didn’t clarify about the non-attendance for asymptomatic workers or those that fear for their safety while at work.

Tyson recently released data about the COVID outbreak at its plants.

It said more than 75 percent of employees at one plant tested positive but didn’t show symptoms.

That was the same for more than half of the employees at another plant.

